2013 Ford F-150

229,000 KM

Details

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Regular Cab Styleside 8 Ft Box XL

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Regular Cab Styleside 8 Ft Box XL

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957410
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM3DKD67053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 2013 FORD F-150 WITH 8 FT BOX. VERY CLEAN NO RUST.
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

