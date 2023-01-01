$8,000+ tax & licensing
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2013 Ford F-150
2WD Regular Cab Styleside 8 Ft Box XL
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
229,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9957410
- VIN: 1FTMF1CM3DKD67053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8