2013 Ford Fiesta

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 8 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465374

10465374 Stock #: 055-24A

055-24A VIN: 3FADP4EJ1DM115852

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 128,878 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.