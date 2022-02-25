Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

149,639 KM

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

SE | Sedan | Heated Seats

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE | Sedan | Heated Seats

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

149,639KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8272380
  • Stock #: 1037Z0
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ1DM112969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthraciterozen Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,639 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents

 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

