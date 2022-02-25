2013 Ford Fiesta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,795 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 6 3 9 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8272380

8272380 Stock #: 1037Z0

1037Z0 VIN: 3FADP4BJ1DM112969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthraciterozen Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1037Z0

Mileage 149,639 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

