2013 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
9056328696
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
+ taxes & licensing
One owner, no accidents! Bought and serviced at Leggat Discovery Ford! At this price and this mileage, this car offers great value! comes equipped with bluetooth, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, heated seats, heated mirrors, alloy wheels, fog lights and factory rear spoiler.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5