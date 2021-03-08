Menu
2013 Ford Focus

27,453 KM

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

SE

SE

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

27,453KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6654758
  • Stock #: 13-81643-B
  • VIN: 1FADP3F26DL281643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 13-81643-B
  • Mileage 27,453 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, no accidents! Bought and serviced at Leggat Discovery Ford! At this price and this mileage, this car offers great value! comes equipped with bluetooth, cruise control, power locks, windows and mirrors, heated seats, heated mirrors, alloy wheels, fog lights and factory rear spoiler.

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

