Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

138,417 KM

Details Features

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

138,417KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8643185
  • Stock #: 67
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22DL322219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 67
  • Mileage 138,417 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 115,531 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 151,555 KM
$17,145 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra SV
 156,974 KM
$11,395 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

905-630-XXXX

(click to show)

905-630-0070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory