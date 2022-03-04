Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

130,000 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4dr Sdn Titanium FWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8630630
  VIN: 3FA6P0RU2DR300842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER FULLY LOADED HYBRID 2013 FORD FUSION TITANIUM. GREAT ON FUEL. HEATED SEATES, CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, PUSH START, AUTOMATIC PARKING AND MUCH MORE. COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

