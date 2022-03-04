$15,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-200-9805
2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium FWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8630630
- VIN: 3FA6P0RU2DR300842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2 OWNER FULLY LOADED HYBRID 2013 FORD FUSION TITANIUM. GREAT ON FUEL. HEATED SEATES, CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, PUSH START, AUTOMATIC PARKING AND MUCH MORE. COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.