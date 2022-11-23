Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

146,000 KM

Details Description

$9,992

+ tax & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

SE ~ 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE ~ NAVIGATION !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

146,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445623
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XDR366387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.

_______________________________________________


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **
_______________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

SALES - (905) 639-8187
______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

