2013 Honda CR-V

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX|AWD|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Alloy Wheels|Certified

2013 Honda CR-V

EX|AWD|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Alloy Wheels|Certified

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859762
  • Stock #: 609
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53DH111170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335


Black On Beige, Sunroof, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, CD Player, tinted windows, Only 139000 KM,step side, Roof rack, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed.

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :

1-Car Fax History Report.
2-Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

