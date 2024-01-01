$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Fit
LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS AND MIRRORS..ABS..AUX, USB.. EXCELLENT CONDITION..CLEAN TITLE! ONTARIO VEHICLE...NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED..
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
