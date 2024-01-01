Menu
LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS AND MIRRORS..ABS..AUX, USB.. EXCELLENT CONDITION..CLEAN TITLE! ONTARIO VEHICLE...NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED..

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE.

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

2013 Honda Fit

78,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Fit

LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!

11907386

2013 Honda Fit

LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LUCGE8H52D3001424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS AND MIRRORS..ABS..AUX, USB.. EXCELLENT CONDITION..CLEAN TITLE! ONTARIO VEHICLE...NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED..

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE.

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Honda Fit