Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4D WAGON..LOW MILEAGE..NO ACCIDENTS..ALL SERVICE RECORDS - HONDA!!.MANUAL TRANS...BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..A/C..POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS and MIRRORS..ABS..VERY CLEAN..DRIVES GREAT..CERTIFIED !!</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p>

2013 Honda Fit

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Fit

5dr HB LX.NO ACCIDENTS.SERVICE RECORDS.CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
12923453

2013 Honda Fit

5dr HB LX.NO ACCIDENTS.SERVICE RECORDS.CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1756575093444
  2. 1756575094032
  3. 1756575094508
  4. 1756575095023
  5. 1756575095489
  6. 1756575095912
  7. 1756575096404
  8. 1756575096848
  9. 1756575097375
  10. 1756575097861
  11. 1756575098333
  12. 1756575098769
  13. 1756575099224
  14. 1756575099659
  15. 1756575100129
  16. 1756575100583
  17. 1756575101043
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LUCGE8G56D3001895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4D WAGON..LOW MILEAGE..NO ACCIDENTS..ALL SERVICE RECORDS - HONDA!!.MANUAL TRANS...BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..A/C..POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS and MIRRORS..ABS..VERY CLEAN..DRIVES GREAT..CERTIFIED !!

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2013 Honda Fit 5dr HB LX.NO ACCIDENTS.SERVICE RECORDS.CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Honda Fit 5dr HB LX.NO ACCIDENTS.SERVICE RECORDS.CERTIFIED! 141,000 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SV..LOW KM's.BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SV..LOW KM's.BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW..CERTIFIED ! 111,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED! 89,000 KM $23,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Honda Fit