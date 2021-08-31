Menu
2013 Honda Fit

184,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

Sport,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !!

2013 Honda Fit

Sport,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776264
  • Stock #: HF13524
  • VIN: LUCGE8G78D3000524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN SPORT PKG.,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,RUNS EXCELLENT.. BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS..

POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL..ALL NEW BRAKES and TIRES..CERTIFIED

FINANCING AVAILABLE..

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

