2013 Honda Ridgeline

155,000 KM

Details

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Honda Ridgeline

2013 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

2013 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8056249
  Stock #: HT12946
  VIN: 5FPYK1F54DB501946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD TOURING PKG.,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE,NAVIGATION,BACK UP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS...

VERY CLEAN,CERTIFIED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.


Office : 905-334 1355


WEB:www.importconnection.ca


4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

