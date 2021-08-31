Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Ridgeline

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Ridgeline

2013 Honda Ridgeline

Sport,AWD CREW CAB,REARVIEW CAMERA,CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Ridgeline

Sport,AWD CREW CAB,REARVIEW CAMERA,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8058634
  • Stock #: HR13838
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F7XDB501838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD SPORT PKG.,BACK UP CAMERA..RUNNING BOARDS,ROOF RACK ...

VERY CLEAN,ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2013 Honda Ridgeline...
 154,000 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sequoia ...
 156,000 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Ridgeline...
 149,000 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory