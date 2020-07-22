Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Manual|GLS|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Alloys Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Manual|GLS|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Alloys Wheels

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

  1. 1597526102
  2. 1597526102
  3. 1597526176
  4. 1597526176
  5. 1597526176
  6. 1597526176
  7. 1597526176
  8. 1597526176
  9. 1597526176
  10. 1597526176
  11. 1597526176
  12. 1597526176
  13. 1597526176
  14. 1597526176
  15. 1597526176
  16. 1597526176
  17. 1597526176
  18. 1597526176
  19. 1597526176
  20. 1597526176
  21. 1597526103
  22. 1597526176
  23. 1597526176
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5511522
  • Stock #: 585
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH220846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335

2013 Hyundai Elentra 6 speed Manual, Black on Black, Accident free,Sunroof, Bluetooth, AC cold, Power Mirror, Power Windows,CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :

1-Vehicle Emission Test .
2-Car Fax History Report.
3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Toll : 866-536-0958
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Noria Gear Auto Sales

2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 63,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge
 67,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Noria Gear Auto Sales

Noria Gear Auto Sales

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

Call Dealer

647-700-XXXX

(click to show)

647-700-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory