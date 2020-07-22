Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

162,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE w-Tech Pkg,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF !

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE w-Tech Pkg,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNERS ,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER ,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,NAVIGATION

 

BLUETOOTH,AUX,USB,REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS..PUSH BUTTON START..

 

DETAILED and CERTIFIED..

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE,

 

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

 

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

 

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

 

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

 

 

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

