2013 Hyundai Genesis

128,777 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T AUTO

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T AUTO

Location

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 13HG7892
  • Mileage 128,777 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a stylish and performance-oriented sports car that offers a thrilling driving experience. It boasts a sleek exterior design with sharp lines and a low, aggressive stance. Under the hood, it offers a powerful engine , 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering ample horsepower and torque for spirited acceleration. The Genesis Coupe's well-tuned suspension and rear-wheel-drive setup contribute to its agile handling and responsive cornering. Inside, the cabin is driver-focused, featuring supportive seats, intuitive controls, and modern technology options. With its blend of aesthetics and performance, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe remains a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking an affordable yet thrilling sports car.


WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

