Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Location

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

  1. 4606380
  2. 4606380
  3. 4606380
  4. 4606380
  5. 4606380
  6. 4606380
  7. 4606380
  8. 4606380
  9. 4606380
  10. 4606380
  11. 4606380
  12. 4606380
  13. 4606380
  14. 4606380
  15. 4606380
  16. 4606380
  17. 4606380
  18. 4606380
  19. 4606380
  20. 4606380
  21. 4606380
  22. 4606380
  23. 4606380
  24. 4606380
  25. 4606380
  26. 4606380
  27. 4606380
  28. 4606380
  29. 4606380
  30. 4606380
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,840KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4606380
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD9DU086111
Exterior Colour
Parabolica Blue Metallic (Blue)
Interior Colour
Black ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
VERY CLEAN BLUE GENESIS COUPE INSIDE OUT WITH LOW KM DRIVES NICE

2.0T
POWER ALL
KEYLESS ENTRY
SUNROOF
TINTED WINDOWS
GENESIS EMBLEMS
ALLOY WHEELS
FOG LAMPS
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
ICE COLD AIR
8G AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH & STREAMING AUDIO
USB AUX ETC
MUCH MORE!

FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.

CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.

As Per OMVIC Regulations Vehicle Is Not Road Worthy, Not Certified And Not E-Tested. Certification And Emission Is Available For $595.00

LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.

For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/

Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.

*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM

SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
  • Door map pocket
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down
  • Body-colour heated manual folding pwr mirrors
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Windows
  • Solar control glass
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front active head restraints
  • Driver foot rest
  • Leatherette door trim
  • (2) pwr outlets
  • Full floor carpeting
  • Shift interlock system
  • Body side reinforcements
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Windshield wiper de-icer
  • Automatic light control
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
  • Rear seat LATCH system
  • Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade
  • T135/90D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
  • 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
  • 5-link independent rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
  • Advanced dual front airbags -inc: occupant classification system
  • Black leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • Bluetooth hands free connectivity
  • Dual-link front suspension w/Macpherson struts
  • Fully automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
  • Matte finish bumper centre bar
  • XM shark-fin antenna
  • Centre console -inc: dual cupholders, armrest, storage
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, outside temp display
  • Dual sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side extension
  • Lighting -inc: front overhead courtesy, map, glove compartment, trunk, PIN light
  • Pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar adjust
  • 8-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: paddle shift SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
  • Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes -inc: floating brake calipers, single piston

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bronte Auto Services

2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 161,057 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2009 Audi A3 Premium
 152,935 KM
$6,288 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Cpe...
 216,430 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
Bronte Auto Services

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-409-XXXX

(click to show)

647-409-6177

Send A Message