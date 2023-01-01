2013 Hyundai Sonata

$11,488 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 6 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9588457

9588457 Stock #: 13HS76

13HS76 VIN: 5NPEB4AC5DH565076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,681 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

