2013 Hyundai Sonata

117,681 KM

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
GLS

Location

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Logo_AccidentFree

117,681KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9588457
  • Stock #: 13HS76
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC5DH565076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENT][CLEAN CARFAX] WINTER SPECIAL!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

