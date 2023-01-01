$11,488+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
117,681KM
Used
- Stock #: 13HS76
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC5DH565076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2