*SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster 1.6L TURBO 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Blue On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2013 Hyundai Veloster

152,760 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12134877

2013 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,760KM
VIN KMHTC6AE6DU108988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A3007
  • Mileage 152,760 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster 1.6L TURBO 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Blue On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Hyundai Veloster