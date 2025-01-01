2013 Infiniti G Convertible

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*29 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37 </span>Convertible<span> with Automatic Transmission has, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Memory Heated Leather Seat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Bluetooth. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2013 Infiniti G Convertible

217,420 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Infiniti G Convertible

3.7L V6 CONVERTIBLE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12614755

2013 Infiniti G Convertible

3.7L V6 CONVERTIBLE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12614755
  2. 12614755
  3. 12614755
  4. 12614755
  5. 12614755
  6. 12614755
  7. 12614755
  8. 12614755
  9. 12614755
  10. 12614755
  11. 12614755
  12. 12614755
  13. 12614755
  14. 12614755
  15. 12614755
  16. 12614755
  17. 12614755
  18. 12614755
  19. 12614755
  20. 12614755
  21. 12614755
  22. 12614755
  23. 12614755
  24. 12614755
  25. 12614755
  26. 12614755
  27. 12614755
  28. 12614755
  29. 12614755
  30. 12614755
  31. 12614755
  32. 12614755
  33. 12614755
  34. 12614755
  35. 12614755
  36. 12614755
  37. 12614755
  38. 12614755
  39. 12614755
  40. 12614755
  41. 12614755
  42. 12614755
  43. 12614755
  44. 12614755
  45. 12614755
  46. 12614755
  47. 12614755
  48. 12614755
  49. 12614755
  50. 12614755
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,420KM
VIN JN1CV6FE1DM772433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2157
  • Mileage 217,420 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*29 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37 Convertible with Automatic Transmission has, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Memory Heated Leather Seat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Bluetooth. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Scion FR-S PREMIUM 6Speed CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Scion FR-S PREMIUM 6Speed CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 119,740 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 90,420 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0Ti AWD CERTIFIED *MASERATI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0Ti AWD CERTIFIED *MASERATI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 146,030 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Infiniti G Convertible