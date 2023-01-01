Menu
2013 Kia Optima

179,166 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo+

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo+

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000259
  • Stock #: 459-23A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A69D5314634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

