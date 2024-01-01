$8,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima
EX Plus/CERTIFIED/LOADED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 214
- Mileage 243,388 KM
Vehicle Description
This nicely optioned Kia Optima comes Safety Certified at no additional cost. Leather seats, all power options, backup cam and a brand new engine replaced by the Dealer at 170,000 kms.
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
