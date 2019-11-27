Menu
2013 Kia Optima

LX|Accident free|One Owner|Bluetooth|Alloy Wheels

2013 Kia Optima

LX|Accident free|One Owner|Bluetooth|Alloy Wheels

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4370232
  • Stock #: 549
  • VIN: KNAGM4A77D5378182
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Accident free, One Owner, Black On Black, Bluetooth, only 149000 KM, Drive great, Power Windows, Power Doors, CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed. .

 

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified. 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Our price includes : 

 

1-Vehicle Emission Test . 

2-Car Fax History Report. 

3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Please Call us to book your test drive . 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Finance Available, All credit Approved.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees. 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:

Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

-Our Business our:

MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM 

SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM 

SUN:Closed 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD

1382 Plains RD East 

Burlington, On , L7R 3P8 

Toll : 866-536-0958 

Cell : 647-700-8335

noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/ 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales has carries a wide

varity of vehicle under 20k! See the latest 

selection we have in stock today and come test

drive one for yourself. We're sure you'll leave 

Noria Gear Auto Sales. as a happy customer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

