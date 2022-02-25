Menu
2013 Kia Rio

172,823 KM

Details

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ Eco | NO ACCIDENTS

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ Eco | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

172,823KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447997
  • Stock #: NSNB1051Z0
  • VIN: KNADM4A3XD6142569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NSNB1051Z0
  • Mileage 172,823 KM

Vehicle Description

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

