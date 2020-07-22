Menu
2013 Kia Soul

175,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

2u,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5476617
  • Stock #: KS13469
  • VIN: KNDJT2A62D7606469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE,NO ACCIDENTS !2 OWNERS ,CERTIFIED...

POWERED BY 2.0L 4 CYL. ENGINE, 6 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION..

BLUETOOTH,AUX,USB INPUT,HEATED MIRRORS, POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

