$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

905-639-2306

2013 Land Rover LR2

2013 Land Rover LR2

2013 Land Rover LR2

Location

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-639-2306

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  115,400KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5092106
  VIN: SALFP2BG6DH331063
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to your next vehicle. Extra clean LR2 with low kms and car fax clean report. This vehicle is sold safety and detailed. BRETTONS IMPORTED CARS. We service what we sell. Established in 1994 Brettons has proudly been selling quality Pre Owned Automobiles and offering superior service by Factory Trained Technicians coupled with Dealer Level Diagnostics to Land/Range Rovers, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volvo for over 25 years. Trade ins are welcome. Financing and warranties are available.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-639-2306

