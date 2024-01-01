$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE V8 5.0L CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE V8 5.0L CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,340KM
VIN SALSK2D49DA768676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD198
- Mileage 170,340 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Range Rover Sport HSE V8 5.0L with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Sunroof, Cooler Box, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2013 Land Rover Range Rover