<p><strong>2013 Lexus IS 250 Luxury, Reliability & Timeless Design</strong></p><p>Experience refined Japanese craftsmanship in this <strong>2013 Lexus IS 250</strong>, a luxury sport sedan that combines precision handling, premium comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability. With its sleek styling and smooth V6 engine, this IS 250 delivers a confident and comfortable drive every time.</p><p><strong>Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p>2.5L V6 Engine smooth, quiet, and efficient</p></li><li><p>Rear-Wheel Drive (or AWD if applicable) balanced and sporty handling</p></li><li><p>Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Sunroof & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control & Power Adjustable Seats</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity & Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera & Parking Sensors</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels & Xenon Headlights</p></li></ul><p>This IS 250 is the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and reliability ideal for anyone seeking a well-built sedan that stands the test of time.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

