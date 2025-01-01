$15,000+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Lexus IS 250 Luxury, Reliability & Timeless Design
Experience refined Japanese craftsmanship in this 2013 Lexus IS 250, a luxury sport sedan that combines precision handling, premium comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability. With its sleek styling and smooth V6 engine, this IS 250 delivers a confident and comfortable drive every time.
Highlights:
2.5L V6 Engine smooth, quiet, and efficient
Rear-Wheel Drive (or AWD if applicable) balanced and sporty handling
Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Seats
Power Sunroof & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Dual-Zone Climate Control & Power Adjustable Seats
Bluetooth Connectivity & Premium Audio System
Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels & Xenon Headlights
This IS 250 is the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and reliability ideal for anyone seeking a well-built sedan that stands the test of time.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
