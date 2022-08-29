Menu
2013 Lincoln MKZ

142,900 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2013 Lincoln MKZ

2013 Lincoln MKZ

HYBRID ~ NAVIGATION SYSTEM ~ LEATHER ~ BACK-UP-CAM

2013 Lincoln MKZ

HYBRID ~ NAVIGATION SYSTEM ~ LEATHER ~ BACK-UP-CAM

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

142,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9307000
  VIN: 3LN6L2LU4DR819333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 142,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note, that 20% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

_______________________________________________

** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** BLACK OVER BLACK INTERIOR

_______________________________________________

HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

-BACK-UP CAMERA
-LEATHER
-MEMORY SEAT
-NAVIGATION SYSTEM

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @6.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________


WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

