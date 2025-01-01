$11,600+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4DR,AUTO GX,VERY CLEAN,SERVICE RECORDS..CERT!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$11,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4D GX..BLACK/BLACK..AUTOMATIC WITH A/C..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..SERVICE RECORDS..!
ALLOY RIMS..POWER PKG...ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..CRUISE CONTROL..
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
