AWD 4D GX..BLACK/BLACK..AUTOMATIC WITH A/C..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..SERVICE RECORDS..!

ALLOY RIMS..POWER PKG...ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..CRUISE CONTROL..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

2013 Mazda CX-5

162,000 KM

Details

$11,600

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4DR,AUTO GX,VERY CLEAN,SERVICE RECORDS..CERT!

13149613

2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4DR,AUTO GX,VERY CLEAN,SERVICE RECORDS..CERT!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4BE9D0106034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4D GX..BLACK/BLACK..AUTOMATIC WITH A/C..PUSH BUTTON START..BLUETOOTH..SERVICE RECORDS..!

ALLOY RIMS..POWER PKG...ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..CRUISE CONTROL..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Mazda CX-5