2013 Mazda CX-9

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2013 Mazda CX-9

2013 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GT

2013 Mazda CX-9

AWD 4dr GT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9035131
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA0D0423024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED ONE OWNER MAZDA CX-9 GT. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WISTLES. LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS REAR VIEW CAMERA NAVIGATION 7 SEATS AND MUCH MORE. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

