*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOW KMS* Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz C 350 Coupe 4MATIC. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

113,950 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
C350 COUPE 4MATIC CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12043873

C350 COUPE 4MATIC CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,950KM
VIN WDDGJ8JB5DG013601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2935
  • Mileage 113,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
12 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
