$18,695+ tax & licensing
905-630-0070
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 Luxury 4MATIC | AMG Package
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,695
- Listing ID: 8255236
- VIN: WDDHF8JB0DA679368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,494 KM
Vehicle Description
197 - Obsidian Black
200A - Leather Upholstery
218 - Rear View Camera
22P - Lane Tracking Package
230 - Parktronic Parking Assist
234 - Blind Spot Assist
240 - LED
249 - Automatic Dimming Mirrors
275 - Memory Package
279 - Steering Wheel Shifters
312B - Mechanized Roller Sunblind
413 - Panaromic Sliding Sunroof
427 - 7 Speed Transmission
428 - Painted Steering Pedals
443 - Steering Wheel Heater
476 - Lane Recognition
536 - Satellite Radio (Comes With Complimentary SiriusXM Trial)
608 - Automatic High Beam Control
615 - BiXenon Headlights
619 - Cornering Light Function
677 - Avantgarde Suspension
736 - Black Ash Wood Trim
772 - AMG Package
791 - AMG Spoke Wheels
810 - Premium Sound System
873 - Seat Heating System
951 - Sports Package
954 - Avantgarde Interior Design
P35 - Lighting Package
We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM
Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!
* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Vehicle Features
