2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

169,494 KM

Details

$18,695

+ tax & licensing
$18,695

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Luxury 4MATIC | AMG Package

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Luxury 4MATIC | AMG Package

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,695

+ taxes & licensing

169,494KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8255236
  • VIN: WDDHF8JB0DA679368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,494 KM

Vehicle Description

197 - Obsidian Black

200A - Leather Upholstery

218 - Rear View Camera

22P - Lane Tracking Package

230 - Parktronic Parking Assist

234 - Blind Spot Assist

240 - LED

249 - Automatic Dimming Mirrors

275 - Memory Package

279 - Steering Wheel Shifters

312B - Mechanized Roller Sunblind

413 - Panaromic Sliding Sunroof

427 - 7 Speed Transmission

428 - Painted Steering Pedals

443 - Steering Wheel Heater

476 - Lane Recognition 

536 - Satellite Radio (Comes With Complimentary SiriusXM Trial)

608 - Automatic High Beam Control

615 - BiXenon Headlights

619 - Cornering Light Function

677 - Avantgarde Suspension

736 - Black Ash Wood Trim

772 - AMG Package

791 - AMG Spoke Wheels

810 - Premium Sound System

873 - Seat Heating System

951 - Sports Package

954 - Avantgarde Interior Design 

P35 - Lighting Package 

 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

