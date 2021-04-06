Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

70,101 KM

$31,985

+ tax & licensing
$31,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

//AMG | GL450 | REAR DVD'S | LOADED

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

//AMG | GL450 | REAR DVD'S | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,985

+ taxes & licensing

70,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6847949
  • Stock #: 8266
  • VIN: 4JGDF7CE8DA138266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 70,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED!! RARE TOP OF LINE GL450 AMG!! LIKE NEW CONDITION! FULLY LOADED!! BEST COLOR COMBO!! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

 

** GORGEOUS DIAMOND WHITE EXTERIOR OVER PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM LEATHER PACAKGE, EXTENDED LEATHER PACKAGE, REAR DVD ENTERTAIMENT, CLIMATE CONTROLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS, LED LIGHTS, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC ROOF, 360 CAMERA, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DVD CHANGER, SIRIUS SATELITE RADIO,  TRAILER COUPLING, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH, 21 INCH AMG RIMS, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER CLOSING SYSTEM, KEYLESS GO, ELECTRONICALY FOLDABLE 3RD ROW SEATS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

Vehicle Features

AMG
SPORT
DVD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

