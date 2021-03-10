Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

184,101 KM

Details Description Features

$18,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

184,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6794582
  • Stock #: 4304
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB4DA234304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! LIKE NEW CONDITION! SERVICED AT MERCEDES BENZ! **

 

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW. TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

===>> FINANCE $0 DOWN - 60 MONTH - $191 BI-WEEKLY TAX IN - O.A.C.

 

 

** GORGEOUS MERCEDES ML350 DIESEL! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, LED/ XENON LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, LANE TRACKING PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST, COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST, AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, THERMATIC AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM CONTROL, BI-XENON LIGHTS, HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM, INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE, EASY-PACK LIFTGATE, 19 INCH RIMS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Saturday       By Appointment 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

Vehicle Features

premium
xenon
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2016 BMW 7 Series //...
 114,101 KM
$39,485 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 122,101 KM
$37,985 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 102,101 KM
$30,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory