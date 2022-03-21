2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

$28,888 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814335

8814335 VIN: 4JGDA2EB3DA232706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.