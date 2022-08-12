$14,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,994
+ taxes & licensing
ZARQ
905-630-0070
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
COUNTRYMAN | LOW KM | PANO
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,994
+ taxes & licensing
104,844KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8974783
- Stock #: 99
- VIN: WMWZB3C59DWM09785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 99
- Mileage 104,844 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Sunroof / Moonroof
Aluminum Wheels
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ZARQ
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5