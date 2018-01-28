2013 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
<p>CHEAP SUV!! FUEL EFFICIENT! KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 5 SEATER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A POLICE REPORTED ACCIDENT- MINOR DAMAGE TO FRONT ON 1/28/18. NO CLAIM AMOUNT WAS REPORTED.</p><p> </p>

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 4A4AH3AU7DE601794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CHEAP SUV!! FUEL EFFICIENT! KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 5 SEATER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A "POLICE REPORTED ACCIDENT- MINOR DAMAGE TO FRONT" ON 1/28/18. NO CLAIM AMOUNT WAS REPORTED.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

