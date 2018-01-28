$7,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CHEAP SUV!! FUEL EFFICIENT! KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 5 SEATER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A "POLICE REPORTED ACCIDENT- MINOR DAMAGE TO FRONT" ON 1/28/18. NO CLAIM AMOUNT WAS REPORTED.
