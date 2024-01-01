$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 S CERTIFIED *LOW KMS* *2ND WINTER TIRES* BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 S CERTIFIED *LOW KMS* *2ND WINTER TIRES* BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,870KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP5DN508732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2855
- Mileage 105,870 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Push To Start, Fog Lights, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
High Beam Assist / HBA
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2013 Nissan Altima