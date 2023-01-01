Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Altima

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5SL

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1675281525
  2. 1675281526
  3. 1675281525
  4. 1675281525
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570733
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9DN518261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 233,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger 2WD
 318,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 255,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory