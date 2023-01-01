Menu
<div>VERY CLEAN 2013 NISSAN SENTRA SR WITH LOW MILEAGE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.</div><div><br /></div><div>SUNROOF</div><div>NAVIGATION</div><div>HEATED SEATS</div><div>REAR VIEW CAMERA</div><div>AND MUCH MORE</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2013 Nissan Sentra

96,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

96,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP7DL718594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

