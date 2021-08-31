Menu
2013 Nissan Titan

138,000 KM

Details

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Nissan Titan

2013 Nissan Titan

SL AWD CREW CAB,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF !!

2013 Nissan Titan

SL AWD CREW CAB,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8040943
  Stock #: NT13964
  VIN: 1N6AA0EC3DN307964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION!LOW MILEAGE !NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,NAVIGATION,BLUETOOTH...

REAR VIEW CAMERA,POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS..20" ALLOY RIMS..RUNNING BOARDS,120V OUTLET..and more..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-334 1355



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

