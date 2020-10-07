Menu
2013 Nissan Xterra

109,000 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

LOW MILEAGE ! NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN ,BLUETOOTH!

LOW MILEAGE ! NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN ,BLUETOOTH!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5913852
  • Stock #: NX13622
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW7DN810622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE ! NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !SERVICE RECORDS.
BLUETOOTH !POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

