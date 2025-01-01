$16,988+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman/6.4' Box/CERTIFIED
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 258
- Mileage 186,015 KM
Vehicle Description
This RAM 1500 comes loaded with the following options - Two tone red/grey trim, Remote Start, Power seats, Power sliding rear window, 3.6L V6 4WD, Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks, Nav/Backup cam and plenty more. This truck also comes Safety Certified at No additonal cost!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.
Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.
We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.
View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com
