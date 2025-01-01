Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

12979252

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1758146846033
  2. 1758146846466
  3. 1758146846890
  4. 1758146847323
  5. 1758146847746
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,000KM
VIN JF1GPAK60D2864290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 1 OWNER!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

