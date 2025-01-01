$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Limited Pkg
2013 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
244,000KM
VIN JF1GPAK60D2864290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 1 OWNER!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2010 Toyota Matrix 295,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GX 128,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL 70,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2013 Subaru Impreza