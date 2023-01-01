Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Toyota 4Runner

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota 4Runner

4WD V6 SR5.NAV..BLUETOOTH...SUNROOF..CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota 4Runner

4WD V6 SR5.NAV..BLUETOOTH...SUNROOF..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

No Photo Available
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR5D5134840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD V6 SR5 LOADED with NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER SUNROOF..POWER SEATS..WRANGLER DURATRAC TIRES..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner 4WD V6 SR5.NAV..BLUETOOTH...SUNROOF..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota 4Runner 4WD V6 SR5.NAV..BLUETOOTH...SUNROOF..CERTIFIED ! 160,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Versa 5dr HB Auto 1.8 S.NO ACCIDENTS !CERTIFIED! !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Nissan Versa 5dr HB Auto 1.8 S.NO ACCIDENTS !CERTIFIED! !! 128,000 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander LE 8 PASS..BLUETOOTH..EXCELLENT..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 8 PASS..BLUETOOTH..EXCELLENT..CERTIFIED! 123,000 KM $24,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota 4Runner