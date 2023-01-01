$21,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Highlander
4WD..7 PASS..NO ACCIDENTS..BLUETOOTH..CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 3.5 V6,7 PASSENGER..EXCELLENT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS.. POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
POWER HEATED SEATS..and MUCH MORE...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
