<p>AWD 3.5 V6,7 PASSENGER..EXCELLENT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS.. POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.</p><p> </p><p>POWER HEATED SEATS..and MUCH MORE...</p><p> </p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p>Office : 905-315 1885</p><p> </p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2013 Toyota Highlander

94,000 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Highlander

4WD..7 PASS..NO ACCIDENTS..BLUETOOTH..CERTIFIED !

2013 Toyota Highlander

4WD..7 PASS..NO ACCIDENTS..BLUETOOTH..CERTIFIED !

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EH6DS273689

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

AWD 3.5 V6,7 PASSENGER..EXCELLENT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS.. POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.

 

POWER HEATED SEATS..and MUCH MORE...

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-XXXX

905-315-1885

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Toyota Highlander