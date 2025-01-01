Menu
<p>AWD..<span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> 7-PASSENGER W/ 3.5L V6 ..CYPRESS PEARL GREEN.!  NO ACCIDENTS..LEATHER..REVERSE CAMERA...BLUETOOTH..POWER HEATED SEAT..THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL..POWER LIFTGATE..LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL..CRUISE CONTROL and much more..</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>ALL NEW BRAKES...CERTIFIED !</span></p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p> </p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2013 Toyota Highlander

183,000 KM

2013 Toyota Highlander

AWD LEATHER/NO ACCIDENTS/REVERSE CAMERA/CERTIFIED!

12408894

2013 Toyota Highlander

AWD LEATHER/NO ACCIDENTS/REVERSE CAMERA/CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EHXDS255017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.. 7-PASSENGER W/ 3.5L V6 ..CYPRESS PEARL GREEN.!  NO ACCIDENTS..LEATHER..REVERSE CAMERA...BLUETOOTH..POWER HEATED SEAT..THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL..POWER LIFTGATE..LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL..CRUISE CONTROL and much more..

ALL NEW BRAKES...CERTIFIED !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

2013 Toyota Highlander