*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2013 Toyota Prius

153,840 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,840KM
VIN JTDKN3DU9D5546507

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,840 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Toyota Prius