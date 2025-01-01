$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius
IV CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* *LOW KMS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,840KM
VIN JTDKN3DU9D5546507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,840 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
