2013 Toyota RAV4

62,000 KM

$20,000

$20,000

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$20,000

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402757
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV0DW015955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILEAGE 2013 TOYOTA RAV4 AWD LE. NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

